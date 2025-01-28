Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

CHASHIVUS HATORAH: Philanthropist Ralph Herzka Marks Harav Shmuel Berenbaum’s ZT”L Yahrtzeit During Key Business Conference


Mr. Ralph Herzka, along with many prominent real estate executives, are currently in Las Vegas for the largest multifamily conference of the year. Today also marks the yahrzeit of Harav Hagaon R’ Shmuel Berenbaum zt”l, Ralph’s revered rebbi.

To honor his memory, Ralph visited local Torah institutions to deliver divrei zikaron, reflecting on his rebbi’s legacy and sharing his personal experiences with the revered Mir rosh yeshiva.

For bnei torah like Ralph Hertzka, even amidst the demands of business, Torah remains the ultimate priority.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Amit Soussana Recounts How Liri Albag Saved Her Life While In Gazan Captivity

Relatives Of Oded Lifshitz & Itzik Elgarat Say They Are Concerned About Their Fate

Iranian FM Trolls President Trump; Suggests Israelis Be Relocated To Greenland [VIDEO]

Iran Warns US and Israel Against ‘Crazy’ Attack on Nuclear Sites

Trump Stands His Ground: Pressures Egypt & Jordan To Absorb Gazans

Father Of Israeli New Orleans Victim: “He Will Deal With His Injuries His Entire Life”

PAIN VERSUS PAIN: Hostages’ Relatives Vie For Deal But Some Bereaved Familes Say Their Children Fell In Vain

2nd Accident Involving Israelis In Laos In 24 Hours: 18 Israelis Injured On Overnight Bus Ride

BD”E: Petirah Of Harav Shlomo Isaacson Zt”l, Rav Of K’hal Bais Dovid And KOA Rav Hamachshir

IDF Officer: “Some Hostages Were Starved, Others Held In Dark Tunnels For 8 Consecutive Months”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network