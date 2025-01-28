CHASHIVUS HATORAH: Philanthropist Ralph Herzka Marks Harav Shmuel Berenbaum’s ZT”L Yahrtzeit During Key Business Conference

Mr. Ralph Herzka, along with many prominent real estate executives, are currently in Las Vegas for the largest multifamily conference of the year. Today also marks the yahrzeit of Harav Hagaon R’ Shmuel Berenbaum zt”l, Ralph’s revered rebbi.

To honor his memory, Ralph visited local Torah institutions to deliver divrei zikaron, reflecting on his rebbi’s legacy and sharing his personal experiences with the revered Mir rosh yeshiva.

For bnei torah like Ralph Hertzka, even amidst the demands of business, Torah remains the ultimate priority.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)