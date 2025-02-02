BD”E: Petirah Of HaRav Elazar Meir Teitz Zt”l, Longtime Leader Of Elizabeth’s Jewish Community

The Jewish community of Elizabeth, New Jersey, and beyond is mourning the petirah of Rav Elazar Mayer Teitz, zt”l, the rav of the city and leader of the Jewish Educational Center (JEC). Rav Teitz was 89 years old.

A son of the late Rav Pinchas Mordechai Teitz, who served as the pioneering rav of Elizabeth from 1935 until his passing in 1995, Rav Elazar Mayer carried forward his father’s legacy of Torah, education, and communal leadership. Born in 1935, he displayed remarkable Torah scholarship from a young age, earning semicha from Rav Isaac Halevi Herzog, the Chief Rabbi of Israel. In addition to his rabbinic studies, he pursued advanced degrees in mathematics and education.

In 1958, he joined his father in guiding the community, eventually succeeding him as mara d’asra of Elizabeth. His impact extended far beyond the pulpit. He was a dedicated Daf Yomi maggid shiur, completing Shas multiple times since beginning his daily shiur in 1980. Following in his father’s footsteps, he used radio broadcasts as a tool for spreading Torah to wider audiences.

Under his leadership, the Jewish Educational Center (JEC) expanded significantly, becoming a pillar of Torah and academic excellence. The institution includes the JEC Lower and Middle School, Rav Teitz Mesivta Academy (RTMA) for boys, and Bruriah High School for Girls. Generations of students have been shaped by his vision, which emphasized a harmonious balance of Torah learning and secular education.

Beyond his work in chinuch, Rav Teitz was a unifying figure in Elizabeth, fostering achdus among kehillos and shuls and playing a prominent role in the broader Jewish landscape. His leadership and wisdom were sought after by many, and his influence extended across communal, educational, and halachic spheres.

Rav Teitz is survived by his rebbetzin, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with thousands of mispallelim, students, and admirers who will deeply miss his presence.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

