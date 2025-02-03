DOUBLE WIN FOR TRUMP: Mexico And Canada Both Fold Like Wet Paper Bags After Trump Tariff Threats

President Donald Trump on Monday agreed to a 30-day pause on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada as America’s two largest trading partners took steps to appease his concerns about border security and drug trafficking.

Trump on Saturday had directed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, with another 10% tariff on Canadian oil, natural gas and electricity. He also ordered an additional 10% tax on imports from China.

All of the tariffs were scheduled to start at midnight Tuesday. Canada and Mexico threatened retaliation, raising the prospects of a broader regional trade war.

But on Monday morning that changed, with Mexico first folding.

Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the monthlong pause on increased tariffs against one another after what Trump described on social media as a “very friendly conversation,” and he said he looked forward to the upcoming talks.

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” the president said on social media.

Trump said the talks would be headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce nominee Howard Lutnick and high-level representatives of Mexico. Sheinbaum said she was reinforcing the border with 10,000 members of her country’s National Guard and that the U.S. government would commit “to work to stop the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.”

Later on Monday, Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, after speaking twice by telephone with Mr. Trump, said U.S. tariffs on his country’s goods would be postponed by 30 days as negotiations on a border deal took place.

After his call with Mr. Trudeau, Mr. Trump wrote in a social media post that he had agreed to the pause “to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured.” Mr. Trudeau, in his own social media post, described measures that were already being enacted under its $1.3 billion border plan, including the deployment of additional technology and personnel to “ensure 24/7 eyes on the border.” He said the two countries would also establish a joint strike force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)