LEFT FLIPS OUT: Trump Shuts USAID Agency; The Shocking Waste Of Money Starts Being Exposed

The Trump administration and billionaire ally Elon Musk moved to shutter an agency that they claimed provides “crucial aid” to fund “education and fight starvation overseas”, sparking a showdown with Democrats who blasted the effort as illegal and vowed a court fight.

In one of the most dramatic efforts to push back on President Trump’s bid to slash and reshape the federal government, some Democrats sought Monday to enter the agency’s headquarters. They were blocked by officers from even broaching the lobby, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was the acting administrator of the agency despite it being an independent body for six decades.

Trump told reporters Monday that shutting down USAID “should have been done a long time ago.” Asked whether he needs Congress to approve such a measure, the president said he did not think so.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was set up in 1961 to provide American money for aid overseas. But in recent years it has used tens of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars for some shocking expenditures.

The agency has now been shuttered because Donald Trump and Elon Musk have found that the aid being doled out often does not accomplish core U.S. missions, like expanding education and improving infrastructure.

‘You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair,’ Musk said of USAID on Monday. ‘We’re shutting it down.’

Now, Musk and officials at his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are readying to dissolve the agency and roll it into the State Department, an idea the Tesla CEO says Trump is on board with.

– $1.5M to advance DEI in Serbia’s workplaces

– $70K for production of a DEI musical in Ireland

– $47K for a transgender opera in Columbia

– $32K for a transgender comic book in Peru

Millions to COVID lab in China

The White Coat Waste Project, an anti-animal experimentation group, also uncovered that USAID funded $38 million worth of grants that ended up going to the same lab where COVID-19 is believed to have originated from, the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Electric vehicles in Vietnam

Another costly foreign aid fund package approved under Joe Biden’s administration awarded $2.5 million for electric vehicles for Vietnam.

Efforts to ‘expand atheism’ abroad

The U.S. has spent $500,000 to expand atheism in Nepal.

Democratic Members of Congress were barred from entering the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Headquarters in Washington D.C., with officials advising them to reach out to the State Department.

Meanwhile, self-hating American and roaring anti-Semite Ilhan Omar, who famously said, “Some people did something on 9/11”, is having a meltdown over Trump being a “dictator” and how the days of flushing trillions of dollars of USAID money down the drain are over.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin appears to be on the verge of losing it as he spirals into a frenzy over Elon Musk calling out USAID for wasting American taxpayer money.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)