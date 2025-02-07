Reps. Gottheimer and Lawler Lead Bipartisan Charge to Combat Antisemitism on College Campuses

In a powerful display of bipartisan leadership, Congressmen Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) have reintroduced the Antisemitism Awareness Act, a critical piece of legislation aimed at protecting Jewish students from the alarming rise in antisemitism on college campuses across the United States.

The reintroduction of this bill comes in response to an unprecedented surge in antisemitic incidents, particularly in the wake of Hamas’ October 7 terror attacks on Israel. According to recent data, 83% of college students report witnessing or experiencing antisemitism, a disturbing statistic that has prompted this action from Gottheimer and Lawler.

“Since the horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7th, we have seen an explosion of antisemitic violence and intimidation on college campuses,” said Rep. Gottheimer. “Far too many in our community no longer feel safe in their own homes or classrooms. Our bipartisan bill will give law enforcement the tools they need to identify and address antisemitism, ensuring that hate and discrimination have no place in New Jersey or across the country.”

Lawler echoed this, stressing the urgent need for federal intervention.

“No person should feel unsafe, targeted, or ostracized because of their faith,” Lawler said. “The Antisemitism Awareness Act will stop it from happening.”

At the heart of the Antisemitism Awareness Act is the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism by the U.S. Department of Education. Already recognized by more than 40 countries and 35 U.S. states, this definition provides a clear framework for identifying antisemitic discrimination, making it easier for universities and law enforcement to hold perpetrators accountable.

By formally recognizing anti-Zionist harassment as antisemitism, the bill ensures that Jewish students are afforded the same legal protections as any other minority group. It’s a long-overdue step in combating the dangerous normalization of antisemitic rhetoric on college campuses, where students have reported being harassed, physically threatened, and even excluded from campus activities simply for being Jewish or supporting Israel.

The bill has garnered overwhelming support from leading Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), the Orthodox Union (OU), and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

“This legislation is crucial in ensuring that antisemitism, including anti-Zionist harassment, has no place in our schools or society,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL. “We urge Congress to act swiftly and send a powerful message that combating antisemitism remains a national priority.”

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) praised Lawler and Gottheimer’s leadership, emphasizing the necessity of defining antisemitism clearly to prevent universities from turning a blind eye to discrimination.

“It is essential that hatred against Jews is clearly identified as antisemitism,” said Morton A. Klein, National President of ZOA. “The passage of this act is a vital first step to reverse the trend of allowing hatred to prosper in our country.”

The Orthodox Union also voiced strong support, urging swift congressional approval to provide Jewish students with the protection they deserve.

“We cannot allow our universities to become breeding grounds for hate,” said Gottheimer. “This bill will send a clear message: antisemitism in any form is unacceptable, and Jewish students have the right to feel safe in their own schools.”

“This is about protecting the fundamental rights of every American,” added Lawler. “It’s time for Congress to act, and we will not stop fighting until this legislation is signed into law.”

