Hamas Releases Names Of Hostages Set To Be Released On Shabbos – Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, And Ohad Ben Ami

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Hostages Families Forum have confirmed that three Israeli hostages—Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami—are set to be released from Gaza tomorrow, and their families have been informed.

Eli Sharabi, 52, was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri during Hamas’s deadly October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. His wife and daughters were murdered in their home’s safe room, while he and his brother, Yossi, were taken captive. Yossi was later confirmed killed, with Hamas still holding his body.

Or Levy, 34, was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, where Hamas gunmen massacred hundreds. His wife, Einav, was among those killed. Their three-year-old son, Almog, has been in the care of his grandparents since the attack, and will see his father for the first time in 491 days tomorrow.

Ohad Ben Ami, 56, was also seized from Kibbutz Be’eri. His wife, Raz Ben Ami, was taken hostage as well but was released in November 2023 as part of a week-long ceasefire.

In a statement, the Hostages Families Forum reaffirmed its commitment to securing the return of all captives.

“We have both a sacred duty and moral right to bring all our brothers and sisters home. We will not give up or stop at any stage until all hostages return home under the current agreement—down to the very last one—the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial,” the organization said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)