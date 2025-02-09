BORO PARK, BROOKLYN: Serial License Plate Thief Caught in the Act by Shomrim Volunteers

After months of terrorizing the Boro Park community by stealing hundreds of license plates from parked cars, a suspect was finally caught in the act and arrested on Sunday.

The thief had been roaming the neighborhood for months, systematically unscrewing back plates from vehicles as he walked up and down the streets. His activity escalated over the past weekend, with reports indicating that he stole over 30 plates between Friday afternoon, Friday night, and Shabbos in the area spanning 16th Avenue and the low 40s.

In response to the growing concern, Boro Park Shomrim increased their patrols in the affected areas. On Sunday, a community member spotted the suspect in the act and immediately alerted Shomrim volunteers, who were already monitoring the neighborhood. Responding swiftly, they located the perpetrator and kept him under surveillance until NYPD officers arrived.

The suspect was arrested on 40th Street between 15th and 16th Avenues, and police recovered three stolen plates in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Residents expressed relief following the arrest, as the string of thefts had left many dealing with the hassle of replacing their stolen plates. Authorities are now investigating the full extent of the suspect’s crimes and whether he may be linked to additional thefts in the city.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS

