TRUMP TRIUMPHS: CNN Analyst Blown Away By President’s Popularity [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have skyrocketed, reaching levels never seen during his first term. According to a new CBS News poll, Trump now enjoys a record-high 53% approval rating, a stunning shift that even CNN’s senior data correspondent Harry Enten couldn’t ignore.

On CNN News Central Monday, Enten marveled at the dramatic turnaround, pointing out that Trump has spent his entire second term so far in positive approval territory—a stark contrast to his first term.

“Being on the plus side of the ledger, a positive net approval rating for Donald Trump… Whoa! Whoa, whoa, whoa!” Enten exclaimed. “His entire first term? Just 11 days in positive approval. His second term? Every single day so far. That’s already ten more days than his entire first term!”

Co-anchor Sara Sidner acknowledged the shift, pointing out that Trump’s second-term popular vote victory signals stronger public support. She asked Enten why Americans are now backing Trump more than ever before.

The answer? Promises made, promises kept.

“One of the things that’s so important for politicians is for folks to believe what they’re saying and that they’re keeping their campaign promises,” Enten explained.

During Trump’s first term in April 2017, only 46% of Americans believed he was fulfilling his promises. Today, that number has surged to a remarkable 70%—a testament to Trump’s unwavering commitment to his agenda.

“We’re living in a different world,” Enten declared. “Americans are far more likely to like what they’re seeing in his second term than they were during his first.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)