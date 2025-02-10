Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Nearly Two Dozen States Sue The Trump Administration To Halt Cuts In Medical Research Funding

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Attorney generals from 22 states filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump Administration for slashing funding for medical and public health research at universities nationwide.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston challenges the Trump Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the National Institutes of Health over efforts to reduce indirect costs to these institutions, including lab, faculty, infrastructure, and utility costs.

“We will not allow the Trump Administration to unlawfully undermine our economy, hamstring our competitiveness, or play politics with our public health,” Massachusetts Attorney Andrea Campbell said in a statement.

Rhode Island Attorney General Neronha, whose state has several significant research institutions including Brown University and the University of Rhode Island, said the Trump Administration seemed “hell-bent on upending advancement in this country.”

“This reduction in funding would seriously threaten the future of this research,” Neronha said in a statement. “If you’ve ever wished for a cure, for better treatment options, for yourself or a loved one, this should feel personal.”

Last week, the NIH announced it was cutting payments toward overhead costs for research institutions that receive its grants, a policy that could leave universities with major budget gaps. Currently, some universities receive 50% or more of the amount of a grant to put toward support staff and other needs, but that would be capped at 15%.

(AP)



