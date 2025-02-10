WATCH: Pastor Calls For Violence Against Elon Musk And DOGE

Black Pastor Steve Caudle of Chattanooga just incited violence targeting Elon Musk and DOGE:
“I’ll say to you, beloved, no one likes violence, but sometimes violence is necessary.”
“When Elon Musk forces his way into the United States Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your social security check, there is the possibility of violence.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
If the roles were reversed and it was a WHITE Republican making such threats, democrat operatives Merrick Garland and Chris Wray would of had him arrested immediately. Let’s see if Rino, Pam Bondi, will even make a comment.
Realistically in China and Israel as well as other countries alot of money has gotten made by the sweat of others. Are Trump and Musk and musketeers trying to steal anything ? No ! Reducing the deficit isn’t evil, waste is ! Reducing pollution isn’t evil, pollution is ! Slave or cheap labor is part of the problem ! If they ( kings and queens ) need slaves to build “affordable” great walls, computers, empires, pay taxes, roads, sweep streets, my opinion is Israel and China are guilty. Anyway realistically there is a exhibit in the Holocaust museum when they came to take _____ no one said anything, when they came to take_____ no one said anything,etc. Who will there be to say anything ? Who will there be to draw the line/s ? Oh what if next week there won’t be enough for wine ? Remember the prohibition, remember a government that forced citizens to turn in gold for greenbacks !