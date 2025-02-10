Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TUCKER BLOWS THE LID: Stunning 50% Of U.S. Weapons Given To Ukraine Are Being Sold On Black Market

(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky).

Tucker Carlson claims that Ukraine is reselling a significant portion of the military aid it receives from the United States, with up to half of these weapons allegedly finding their way into the hands of Mexican drug cartels.

According to recent statements by Carlson made during an interview with retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis, the weapons, originally intended to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities against ongoing conflicts, are instead being diverted to the black market. This diversion not only undermines the strategic objectives of the aid but also poses a direct threat to security in North America, particularly at the U.S.-Mexico border where drug cartels operate with increasing military-grade armaments.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Arkia Airlines Launches Direct New York Route, Ending El Al’s Monopoly

TRUMP TRIUMPHS: CNN Analyst Blown Away By President’s Popularity [VIDEO]

PM In Court: “You’ve Been Dragging Me Through Hell For 8 Years For Fabricated Cases!”

🚨 Hamas Suspends Release Of Hostages Due To “Israeli Violations”

INSIDE JOB: Superbowl Dancer Interrupts Halftime Show With Palestinian Flag [SEE VIDEOS]

MAJOR TRUMP VICTORY: PA’s Abbas Signs Order To End Its “Pay To Slay” Stipends

INCREDIBLE WASTE: Elon Musk Says FEMA Sent $59 Million To NYC Luxury Hotels for Migrants

Vile Anti-Semite Kanye West Deletes X Account Amid Backlash Over Antisemitic Posts

TUNNELS OF HORRORS: Hostages Were Tortured In Unspeakable Ways; 1 Fainted From Extreme Thirst & Hunger

Freed Hostage: “My Captors Rejoiced When They Saw The Friction Between Israelis”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network