Tucker Carlson claims that Ukraine is reselling a significant portion of the military aid it receives from the United States, with up to half of these weapons allegedly finding their way into the hands of Mexican drug cartels.

According to recent statements by Carlson made during an interview with retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis, the weapons, originally intended to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities against ongoing conflicts, are instead being diverted to the black market. This diversion not only undermines the strategic objectives of the aid but also poses a direct threat to security in North America, particularly at the U.S.-Mexico border where drug cartels operate with increasing military-grade armaments.

