MOVE OVER, GREENLAND: Petition Calls For Denmark To Buy California Off Donald Trump


A petition calling for Denmark to buy California and turn Disneyland into “Hans Christian Andersenland” has gained over 200,000 signatures. The campaign, launched in response to President Donald Trump’s interest in buying Greenland, jokes that California’s warm weather and tech industry would be a perfect fit for Denmark.

“Los Angeles? More like Løs Ångeles,” the petition states. “Have you ever looked at a map and thought, ‘You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates.’ Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality. Let’s buy California from Donald Trump!”

The petition’s authors argue that Trump might actually consider selling California, given his long-standing criticisms of the state. “Let’s be honest—Trump isn’t exactly California’s biggest fan. He’s called it ‘the most ruined state in the Union’ and has feuded with its leaders for years. We’re pretty sure he’d be willing to part with it for the right price.”

As part of the playful proposal, the petition suggests renaming Disneyland to “Hans Christian Andersenland”, adding, “Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet? Yes, please.” It also proposes moving California’s capital to Solvang, a city founded by Danish immigrants in 1911 and known as “the Danish Capital of America.”

The petition’s crowdfunding goal is $1 trillion—”give or take a few billion.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



