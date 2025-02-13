US Senate Takes Action Against Campus Jew-Hate With Antisemitism Awareness Act

A bipartisan effort to combat antisemitism on college campuses is back in the spotlight as Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) reintroduced the Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Senate on Wednesday.

The bill directs the U.S. Department of Education to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism when investigating discrimination cases under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits federally funded institutions from engaging in discrimination based on race, color, or national origin. This move would codify a 2019 executive order issued by then-President Donald Trump, ensuring that antisemitic incidents—especially those occurring on college campuses—are thoroughly investigated.

“In the continued aftermath of the October 7th Hamas attacks on Israel, we have seen college campuses across our nation become hotbeds of antisemitism where Jewish students’ rights are being threatened,” said Scott. “It’s critical the Department of Education has the tools and resources it needs to investigate antisemitism and root out this vile hatred wherever it rears its ugly head.”

The IHRA definition includes 11 examples of antisemitism, such as denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination and holding Jews collectively responsible for Israel’s actions. Supporters argue that the legislation is necessary to combat a rising tide of antisemitism in academia, while critics contend that it may stifle legitimate criticism of Israel.

Despite previous bipartisan support—the bill passed the House in 2024—it was not brought to a vote in the Senate under then-Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). However, Schumer is now among the 32 Senate co-sponsors backing the reintroduced legislation.

Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and the Jewish Federations of North America, have all endorsed the bill.

A companion version of the legislation was introduced in the House earlier this month by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), signaling a renewed push for its passage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)