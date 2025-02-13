Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Jewish Girl Assaulted and Dragged to the Ground in Unprovoked Attack [VIDEO]


The NYPD is searching for a suspect who assaulted an 11-year-old Jewish girl in Williamsburg on Sunday afternoon, an attack that was captured on security footage.

The visibly Jewish young girl was approached from behind by an unidentified individual who grabbed her hair and dragged her to the ground before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention. Surveillance video shows the suspect – an African-American teenager wearing a gray puffer coat and light-colored hoodie – attacking the girl without provocation.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation, as authorities work to determine whether the assault was motivated by antisemitism.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline as the search for the suspect continues.

