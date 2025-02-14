JEWISH FEAR IN AMERICA: Majority of American Jews Alter Daily Lives Due to Rising Antisemitism, AJC Report Finds

A majority of American Jews say they have altered their daily behavior due to growing fears of antisemitism, according to the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) annual report, The State of Antisemitism in America 2024, released Wednesday.

The report reveals a dramatic rise in concerns among Jewish Americans, marking the first full year of data following the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

According to the findings:

56% of American Jews say they have avoided certain activities or behaviors due to fear of antisemitism, up from 46% in 2023.

40% have stopped wearing or displaying Jewish symbols in public, up from 26% last year.

37% say they have avoided posting online about Jewish identity or Israel, compared to 30% in 2023.

31% have stayed away from places, events, or situations due to concerns about their safety as Jews, up from 26% in 2023.

The AJC report also reveals that one in three American Jews (33%) has been personally targeted by antisemitism—either online or in person—within the past year.

The survey also examined the connection between Jewish identity and Israel, countering claims that anti-Zionism is separate from antisemitism.

85% of American Jews say the statement “Israel has no right to exist” is antisemitic.

81% say caring about Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity.

The general public also largely agrees, with 85% of U.S. adults recognizing that denying Israel’s right to exist is antisemitic.

AJC CEO Ted Deutch says these findings should end the debate on whether anti-Zionism is distinct from antisemitism.

“For over 80% of American Jews, Israel is a central part of their Jewish identity,” Deutch said. “When people protest Jewish businesses over Gaza, shout that Israel has no right to exist, or support terrorist groups that seek to slaughter Jews, we don’t have to guess whether that’s antisemitism—it is.”

The report highlights a growing awareness of antisemitism among the general public, but Deutch warns that awareness alone isn’t enough.

93% of American Jews say antisemitism is a serious problem in the U.S.

72% of the general public agrees—but efforts to combat antisemitism remain insufficient.

“We need leaders across all sectors—business, technology, government, education—to take antisemitism as seriously as they would any other form of hatred,” Deutch said.

He also pointed to recent incidents, such as Kanye West promoting swastikas, as evidence that mainstream tolerance for antisemitism remains dangerously high.

Despite the rise in antisemitism, Deutch says Jewish Americans are not retreating in fear—many are responding by becoming more publicly Jewish.

“Since October 7, we’ve seen a dramatic rise in Jews standing tall, wearing Jewish stars, displaying hostage ribbons, and showing that they will not let the antisemites win,” Deutch said.

