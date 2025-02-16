MAILBAG: Why Is Mental Health Treated As A Privilege, Not A Right?

The conversation around mental health and insurance coverage cannot be allowed to fade into the background. Our community is suffering like never before, yet despite advancements in medicine and therapy, too many people are being left without access to the care they desperately need. For many, paying cash for essential mental health services is simply not an option—and yet, that is exactly what they are being asked to do.
Imagine if general practitioners and pediatricians suddenly refused insurance, demanding cash payments for every visit. The public outcry would be deafening. Politicians, rabbanim, and askanim would rush to intervene. So why is it that when it comes to mental health, this same level of urgency is missing? Why do we turn a blind eye when people are drowning in silent agony? Mental health patients often lack the strength, resources, and advocacy that others have, leaving them to suffer in silence while society continues to fail them.
Yes, insurance companies are notorious for minimizing payouts—this is nothing new. But we also know doctors and specialists who have fought to negotiate fair contracts, not only for themselves but for the sake of their communities. There is an ethical obligation to make mental health services accessible, not to turn it into an exclusive privilege for the wealthy.
The reality is, insurance billing for mental health care is not the nightmare some claim it to be. Unlike other medical specialties, mental health coding is relatively simple—there aren’t endless diagnoses or complex procedures to navigate. Yes, paperwork is tedious, but is that really an excuse to deny care to those in need? Many insurance providers do pay fairly—perhaps not the exorbitant $300-$500 per session that some practitioners chase, but reasonable, contracted rates that make therapy accessible to more people.
If you chose this profession, if you took an oath to heal, then where is the compassion? Where is the responsibility? Every industry has an obligation to serve its clients with care and integrity—shouldn’t the medical and mental health fields be held to an even higher standard? Or have we allowed healing to become just another profit-driven industry, where only those who can afford it deserve treatment?
This is not just a conversation—it’s a crisis. It’s time for medical and mental health professionals to step up and fight for better insurance contracts that serve their communities. It’s time to prioritize patient care over financial gain. The people suffering cannot wait any longer—and neither should we.
Signed,
Anonymous
The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
5 Responses
The difference is, that you can see results from a doctor. There is treatment and within a period of time you can see improvement. With mental health, improvement could take years, but there are also mental health professionals that will string someone along since there is no specified metric of improvement. This along, with a requirement that a patient in mental health has to do most of the work, which may not happen and prolongs the treatment. Insurance companies are wary of paying out when there is no metric to show improvement or cure. There is no guarantee or right to health insurance or mental care.
You’re not taking into account the overhead costs of accepting insurance.
“Imagine if general practitioners and pediatricians suddenly refused insurance, demanding cash payments for every visit.”
There’s a reason why GPs and pediatricians are all employees right now instead of owning their own practices. It’s because it’s not worth it to deal with insurance. They can do it this way instead because their salaries are high enough. Insurance reimbursements for therapists aren’t high enough for them to make salaries that would enable them to stay at an insurance based clinic forever.
Bottom line: blame insurance, not practitioners. They are only trying to survive.
No one has a right to someone else’s services without paying what that person wants in compensation for those services. The type of service is irrelevant to the conversation. When one agrees to use the service provided they enter a compensatory contract for the service provided. It is your choice to choose your service provider based on the quality of the service provided vs the price you will be charged. The customer does not get to unilaterally set of the rates of service provided. The provider does that by contractual mutual agreement. We’ve been so conditioned to healthcare being free or low cost by getting on to Medicaid that we are indignant when it doesn’t cover what we feel is vitally necessary. Everyone has different needs in life. They aren’t a right that entitle us to get them for free. Nothing in life is free. Someone is paying for it. Man up and pay for your own needs. If you can’t afford it then figure it out. If you don’t want to pay for a therapist then talk to your friend/uncle/brother etc. Same with a plumber/electrician/landscaper etc. Do it yourself or find a buddy who is willing to trade those services for a cold beer.
I just googled it. The average insurance reimbursement is $60-120 per session.
Your plumber makes much more.
Dr Cantor wrote an article recently. I just googled the average Medicaid reimbursement for a filling. It’s under $100. And your dentist has much more overhead than a therapist and certainly your plumber.
So when you demand treatment, I demand that you make sure that the person you insist treats you gets paid fairly. They shouldn’t have to work at wages that can’t even pay student loans, let alone make a parnassah.
The same way there are certain doctors who don’t take insurance there are mental health professionals who don’t as well.
Without specifically listing them, 3 of the major insurance companies pay at maximum $110 for a 60 minute session. It’s not a charity. If you want the community to step and help they need to make it a lot less taboo to begin with.
Lastly, nothing will ever come from a letter signed “anonymous”.