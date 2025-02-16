MAILBAG: Why Is Mental Health Treated As A Privilege, Not A Right?

The conversation around mental health and insurance coverage cannot be allowed to fade into the background. Our community is suffering like never before, yet despite advancements in medicine and therapy, too many people are being left without access to the care they desperately need. For many, paying cash for essential mental health services is simply not an option—and yet, that is exactly what they are being asked to do.

Imagine if general practitioners and pediatricians suddenly refused insurance, demanding cash payments for every visit. The public outcry would be deafening. Politicians, rabbanim, and askanim would rush to intervene. So why is it that when it comes to mental health, this same level of urgency is missing? Why do we turn a blind eye when people are drowning in silent agony? Mental health patients often lack the strength, resources, and advocacy that others have, leaving them to suffer in silence while society continues to fail them.

Yes, insurance companies are notorious for minimizing payouts—this is nothing new. But we also know doctors and specialists who have fought to negotiate fair contracts, not only for themselves but for the sake of their communities. There is an ethical obligation to make mental health services accessible, not to turn it into an exclusive privilege for the wealthy.

The reality is, insurance billing for mental health care is not the nightmare some claim it to be. Unlike other medical specialties, mental health coding is relatively simple—there aren’t endless diagnoses or complex procedures to navigate. Yes, paperwork is tedious, but is that really an excuse to deny care to those in need? Many insurance providers do pay fairly—perhaps not the exorbitant $300-$500 per session that some practitioners chase, but reasonable, contracted rates that make therapy accessible to more people.

If you chose this profession, if you took an oath to heal, then where is the compassion? Where is the responsibility? Every industry has an obligation to serve its clients with care and integrity—shouldn’t the medical and mental health fields be held to an even higher standard? Or have we allowed healing to become just another profit-driven industry, where only those who can afford it deserve treatment?

This is not just a conversation—it’s a crisis. It’s time for medical and mental health professionals to step up and fight for better insurance contracts that serve their communities. It’s time to prioritize patient care over financial gain. The people suffering cannot wait any longer—and neither should we.

Signed,

Anonymous

