CHILLING HATE: Hitler Snowman And Antisemitic Skull Found In Connecticut

A Hitler-themed snowman featuring a swastika and Nazi salute was discovered in Westport, Connecticut, last Sunday, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to Westport Police, a hiker spotted the disturbing snow sculpture in Newman Poses Preserve, noting its mustache, hairstyle, and outstretched arm mimicking Adolf Hitler. After taking photos, the hiker reported the incident to a local rabbi, who then raised the alarm on a community blog before police were notified.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) quickly responded, expressing “deep concern” and urging community leaders to condemn the act.

State Senator Ceci Maher and State Representative Jonathan Steinberg issued a joint statement on Monday, denouncing the display as a cowardly attempt to spread fear and antisemitism.

“This pathetic display is an example of the fear antisemitism tries to create,” Maher said. “Our community cannot and will not condone anything like this.”

Steinberg called the act “malicious”, adding: “Fear and hate thrive in darkness, not in the woods of Westport.”

The Westport incident is just the latest in a disturbing trend of rising antisemitic attacks across Connecticut.

Earlier in February, in New Haven, police found a plastic skull with the words ‘Dead Jew’ written on it, discarded near a sidewalk. The New Haven Police Department confirmed the 11:35 a.m. discovery near Olive Street and Greene Street, though authorities say it did not appear to target a specific household.

The Jewish Federation swiftly condemned the act, saying: “We must stand united—not just as a Jewish community, but as a society that values peace, respect, and mutual understanding.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported in April that antisemitic incidents in Connecticut skyrocketed by a historic 170% in 2023 alone.

