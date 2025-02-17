Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BORO PARK: NYPD and Shomrim Nab Mail Theft Suspects in Early Morning Arrest


In a swift and coordinated effort, two suspects with extensive criminal histories were arrested early Monday morning at 14th Avenue and 65th Street In Boro Park. The arrests, made around 4:00 AM, were carried out by the NYPD with crucial assistance from Boro Park Shomrim volunteers.

The NYPD and Shomrim recovered stolen mail, including checks, as well as glue traps used by the suspects to fish mail out of boxes. Further investigation uncovered that one of the suspects had three open warrants and a staggering 30 prior felony arrests. Law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation into the extent of the mail theft operation.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



