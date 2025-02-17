MAJOR DEVELOPMENT: Is NY Gov Hochul About To Throw Mayor Adams out of Office?

The unexpected resignation of four senior officials in Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has drawn the attention of Governor Kathy Hochul, who has summoned key leaders to meet with her in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The decision comes just hours after Deputy Mayors Maria Torres-Springer, Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi, and Chauncey Parker stepped down from their roles.

Clearly, the democrats are doing everything they can to prevent President Trump from deporting the most violent illegal migrant criminals in NYC, and the only way they can stop him at this point, is to throw Mayor Adams out of office.

In a statement released Monday night, Hochul says she spoke with Torres-Springer and expressed gratitude for her years of service to New York City.

The statement reads: “Since taking office in 2021, I’ve done everything possible to partner with the City of New York under the leadership of two different mayors. We’ve worked together to fight crime on the streets and subways, close illegal cannabis shops and build more housing through ‘City of Yes’. Bickering between State and City officials is a waste of time and I refuse to go back to the days where our constituents are caught in the crossfire of political turf wars.

“Earlier today I spoke with First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer to express my gratitude for her years of service to New York City. She, along with Deputy Mayors Anne Williams-Isom, Meera Joshi and Chauncey Parker, have been strong partners with my Administration across dozens of key issues. If they feel unable to serve in City Hall at this time, that raises serious questions about the long-term future of this Mayoral administration.

“I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office. In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly. That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored. Tomorrow, I have asked key leaders to meet me at my Manhattan office for a conversation about the path forward, with the goal of ensuring stability for the City of New York.

“Let me be clear: my most urgent concern is the well-being of my 8.3 million constituents who live in New York City. I will be monitoring this situation extraordinarily closely to ensure that New Yorkers are not being shortchanged by the current crisis in City government.”

Hochul plans to have one-on-one meetings with high-ranking New York City officials throughout the day, including Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Comptroller Brad Landers, sources say.

