CITY HALL IN CHAOS: Half of NYC’s Deputy Mayors Resign Amid Adams-Trump Scandal

New York City’s government was thrown into turmoil Monday as half of Mayor Eric Adams’ deputy mayors abruptly resigned, a stunning response to the Justice Department’s controversial decision to drop Adams’ corruption case. The mass exodus—led by First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer—has left City Hall in a state of unprecedented instability, with growing doubts about Adams’ ability to govern the city.

The four high-ranking officials—Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chauncey Parker—stepped down just as a pro-Adams rally unfolded in Brooklyn’s Rehoboth Cathedral. The show of support stood in stark contrast to the mounting calls for Governor Kathy Hochul to remove Adams from office, amid allegations that the mayor is now beholden to President Trump.

“I am disappointed to see them go, but given the current challenges, I understand their decision and wish them success,” Adams said in a carefully worded statement.

Torres-Springer, Williams-Isom, and Joshi released a joint statement, citing “the extraordinary events of the last few weeks” and “the oaths we swore to New Yorkers and our families” as the reason for their departure. Parker, however, remained tight-lipped, calling his tenure “an honor of a lifetime” but giving no further explanation.

Their exit follows a last-ditch Zoom meeting over the weekend, where an increasingly isolated Adams tried—unsuccessfully—to convince them to stay. Sources say that even Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy, Adams’ chief spokesperson, is now contemplating joining the exodus.

The resignation of Torres-Springer in particular is a major blow to Adams. A seasoned official who served under both Bill de Blasio and Michael Bloomberg, she had been elevated to First Deputy Mayor last October under Hochul’s pressure—a move meant to stabilize an already embattled administration.

Joshi and Williams-Isom were similarly seen as steadying forces, guiding the city through infrastructure challenges, the migrant crisis, and homelessness. Meanwhile, Parker, a four-decade law enforcement veteran, was expected to restore credibility to the public safety post, replacing the scandal-plagued Phil Banks.

Now, with all four gone, City Hall stands on the brink of collapse.

The resignations come as the Justice Department’s intervention in Adams’ corruption case ignites a political firestorm. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered Manhattan federal prosecutors to drop the case, citing Adams’ potential role in helping Trump with his immigration crackdown.

But the move sparked outrage within the DOJ itself. Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon flatly refused to comply, instead resigning in protest with a scathing letter, accusing Adams of making a “quid pro quo” deal with Trump—agreeing to support the president’s immigration agenda in exchange for getting his case dismissed.

In a bombshell revelation, Sassoon claimed the feds were preparing to bring new charges against Adams, including evidence tampering and witness intimidation. Lead prosecutor Hagan Scotten also resigned, writing in his letter that only a “fool” or “coward” would comply with the DOJ’s demand to drop the case.

With City Hall in disarray, critics say Adams is now a mayor in name only, shackled by a federal intervention that has compromised his legitimacy. Many argue that Trump’s involvement has left Adams indebted to the president—who could resurrect the case at any moment, ensuring the mayor remains politically vulnerable and under his thumb.

The question now looms: Can Eric Adams still lead New York City? Or is his administration beyond saving?

