Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Goes NUCLEAR Against “Comedian” Zelenskyy

FILE - President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

President Donald Trump went on a scathing attack against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, blaming him for the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as well as the death of “MILLIONS” in a post on Truth Social.

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” wrote Trump.

He continued:

The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues…..

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Jewish Father And Son Return To Damascus To Read From Sefer Torah After 30 Years

SEE IT: World-Famous Chazan Nissim Saal Stuns Crowd at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

AGAIN: Group Of 30 Shuvu Banim Members Try To Enter Lebanon, 4 Arrested

5 IDF Reservists Indicted For Abusing Nukhba Terrorist While Main Charge Is Dropped

SENSITIVE & COMPLEX OP: Details About The Release Of The Hostages’ Bodies

Hamas Proposes Releasing All Hostages In One Go In Next Phase

MAILBAG FROM A YESHIVA ADMINISTRATOR: The Chillul Hashem Created By Dov Hikind By The Boro Park Protest

HATE IN HEALTHCARE: Pro-Hamas Brooklyn Nurse Rohaan Gill Caught Assaulting Jewish Protesters [VIDEO]

BLOODSHED IN BORO PARK: Violent Clashes Erupt As Pro-Hamas Protesters Face Off Against Counter-Demonstrators

DAAS TORAH: Harav Dov Landau Paskens That Any Association With Zionist Institutions Is Assur Gammur

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network