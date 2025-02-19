HESHY VS. HATE: Tischler Speak To YWN Following Pro-Hamas Assault In Boro Park, Promises Victory In NYC Council Race

Brooklyn community activist Heshy Tischler was assaulted at a pro-Hamas protest in Boro Park on Tuesday night after infiltrating the demonstration under the pseudonym “Mohammed El-Tish.” Speaking with YWN on Wednesday, Tischler recounted the chaotic scene, which he claims drew around 600 Jewish counter-protesters against roughly 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators, including Neturei Karta members.

“I organized the counter-protest and called on everyone to join me, bringing out a few hundred people,” Tischler told YWN. “While I was filming, a few protesters got in my face, and one man kept following me. When I started recording him, he suddenly punched me in the face.”

Heshy says his phone was knocked out of his hand, but he didn’t go down. “You need a bullet to take me down,” Tischler quipped. Despite the violent assault, the NYPD didn’t arrest the violent terrorist sympathizer, later identified as 42-year-old Anthony Frausto. Undeterred, Heshy and some others “chased him down again, and this time, the police finally arrested him.”

Heshy was then treated at a nearby Hatzolah facility, where police documented the assault and took his ID for their report.

Despite the arrest, “the police let him go,” according to Tischler. The NYPD, however, reported that it had charged Fausto with third-degree assault, which carries with it a potential sentence of up to one year in prison.

Beyond the protest incident, Tischler revealed his intention to run for New York City Council, targeting the seat once held by Kalman Yeger.

“I don’t need the seat, but I have to,” Tischler said, emphasizing that the Jewish community fought hard to establish the district in 2009. He warned that if Felder vacates his Senate seat to run, the position could be handed to a leftist politician, which he described as a disastrous outcome.

“If you get a leftist in there, we’re dead,” Tischler asserted, adding confidently: “We are going to win, I promise you. Just like I said Trump was going to win in a landslide and nobody believed me, I’m gonna win against Felder.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)