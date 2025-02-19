SUSPECTED TERROR: Woman Attacked With Axe In Jerusalem’s Old City [VIDEOS]

A woman in her 50s sustained moderate injuries on Wednesday evening after being assaulted by a man wielding an ax on Or Hachayim Street in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terror attack.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, providing medical treatment to the victim, who remained conscious despite suffering upper-body wounds.

Security forces were dispatched to secure the area and investigate the attack.

MDA Senior EMT Yossi Kasuto:

“I was dispatched by the MDA control center to my neighbors’ home. I quickly arrived at the scene and saw a woman around 50 years old, fully conscious, lying with injuries to her upper body. I provided her with life-saving medical treatment, and we transferred her to MDA’s special all-terrain vehicle, which evacuated her through the alleys while continuing treatment. She was then handed over to the mobile intensive care unit (MICU) waiting at Zion Gate, from where we transported her to the hospital while continuing medical care. Her condition was moderate and stable.”

