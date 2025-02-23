MAILBAG: Stop Talking, Start Acting: Here’s How To Make Mental Health Therapy Affordable

The recent discussion about the cost of therapy highlights a painful reality in our community: so many people need therapy but simply can’t afford it. Unlike other medical needs, where large communal organizations step in to provide financial assistance, no such system exists for therapy—because, frankly, it would be too expensive. But that doesn’t mean we should throw up our hands and do nothing.

Instead, we need to think about solutions that make therapy more affordable and accessible in a way that is actually sustainable.

1. Supporting Those Who Are Already Helping

A close friend of mine—a highly respected individual with a demanding job, a growing family, and a strong commitment to learning—once took it upon himself to help people in his shul afford therapy. He put up a small, anonymous sign offering assistance, and by the end of the day, his inbox was flooded. He quietly ran a system where he paid therapists directly for those who couldn’t afford it.

But recently, he told me he had to stop. Why?

• He needed guidance from Rabbonim who specialize in mental health issues—both to ensure he was allocating funds properly while maintaining anonymity and to protect against potential abuse. But getting access to the right Rabbonim was too difficult.

• He was doing this completely alone. The isolation of running the program without support became overwhelming.

• He lacked chizuk. He wasn’t sure if his efforts were really making a difference, and without feedback or encouragement, it became too hard to continue.

This is just one example, but it highlights a broader issue: there are grassroots efforts to help people afford therapy, but they lack the structure, backing, and guidance to be sustainable.

There are already small, localized organizations in different communities doing this kind of work. Instead of trying to create one massive fund, we should focus on expanding and strengthening these smaller initiatives. A national or international support system could help them with fundraising, marketing, administrative work, and general guidance—similar to how Hatzalah has many local branches, each serving its own community but backed by broader infrastructure.

This would provide practical support, Rabbinic and professional oversight, and much-needed chizuk to those doing the fundraising and distribution.

2. Expanding Practical Support Beyond Just Funding

Beyond financial assistance, families dealing with mental health challenges also need practical support—just like those facing physical illnesses. Organizations like Chai Lifeline and Bikur Cholim provide meals, babysitting, cleaning help, and transportation for families dealing with serious illnesses. But in the mental health space, this kind of support is often lacking.

There are two key solutions:

• Expand existing efforts. There is a wonderful organization in Lakewood called Kanfei Feiga that provides these services, but they need more funding and support to grow—and similar programs should be established in other frum communities.

• Improve access to resources. Many frum organizations already exist, but people don’t always know about them. Every community should have a 24-hour confidential hotline staffed by people with an intimate knowledge of local resources to direct individuals to the help they need. A good start is ChesedMatch, which has a directory of over 7,500 frum organizations, but we need a more community based solution to ensure people can easily find and access the right services.

3. Making Therapy More Affordable at Its Source

Another critical piece of the puzzle is making therapy itself more affordable—not just figuring out how to pay for it, but actually lowering its costs in a way that still allows therapists to make a parnassah. Some creative ways to do this include:

• Subsidizing Education & Training: Establishing a fund that helps cover the cost of social work and psychology degrees in exchange for a commitment to provide a certain number of subsidized sessions or accept insurance for a set number of years.

• Group Training Discounts: Therapists spend thousands on continuing education. A national organization could negotiate bulk rates and pass the savings to those willing to take on lower-cost clients.

• Subsidized Office Space: Providing rent-free office space for therapists in exchange for a certain number of reduced-rate sessions.

• Back-End Billing & Administrative Support: Many therapists avoid insurance because of the administrative burden. A centralized system that handles billing and paperwork for them could remove that obstacle.

• Health Insurance & Pension Fund: A fund that provides therapists with benefits—like health insurance or a savings plan for their children’s weddings—if they commit to a certain number of insurance or subsidized therapy hours per month.

• Gifting Program: Creating a nonprofit that provides tax-deductible gifts to therapists who take on a certain number of subsidized slots—giving them a financial incentive in a way that benefits both them and donors.

Finally, we should explore outside funding sources. Many major foundations shy away from funding yeshivas and other religious needs, but mental health is a universally recognized cause. If we present a plan that’s not just an endless money pit, but a well-designed infrastructure to systemically lower therapy costs, we may be able to secure funding from outside foundations and even government grants.

The Bottom Line

This is a serious issue that affects countless families. We need to stop just debating the problem and start working on solutions. By creating better funding structures, expanding practical support, and making therapy more affordable, we can ensure people get the help they need without breaking the bank.

Signed,

Daniel Steinberg

Lakewood, NJ

