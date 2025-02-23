NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim Dismantle Counterfeit Money Ring in Boro Park and Flatbush

In a well-coordinated operation, the NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim successfully took down a counterfeit money ring that had been targeting businesses in Boro Park and Flatbush. The operation culminated in the arrest of four individuals with extensive criminal records on Friday.

The bust followed multiple reports from local business owners on 18th Avenue in Boro Park, who noticed fake bills being used in transactions. Shomrim volunteers quickly launched an investigation, determined to track down those responsible. The suspects, who had been methodically visiting stores to pass off counterfeit cash, were soon under scrutiny.

Shomrim’s IT team meticulously analyzed hours of surveillance footage, piecing together key details that ultimately led to the identification of the suspects. Their dedication set the stage for the takedown.

On Friday, a Shomrim volunteer spotted one of the suspects and discreetly tailed him while alerting other members for reinforcement. As additional volunteers joined in, they maintained close surveillance and coordinated with the NYPD. Unaware they were being tracked, the suspect entered a vehicle and continued his fraudulent spree.

The NYPD, working in tandem with Shomrim, monitored the suspects as they moved from store to store along Kings Highway in Flatbush, attempting to use fake bills. Officers strategically planned their move, ensuring they had sufficient evidence before making the arrests.

The sting operation reached its climax when the suspects stopped at yet another store. Two individuals remained inside shopping, while the other two attempted to use counterfeit cash. Seizing the moment, NYPD officers moved in and swiftly arrested all four suspects at Kings Highway and East 14th Street in Flatbush. Upon searching them, police discovered a significant stash of counterfeit money.

The NYPD is continuing its investigation to determine the full extent of the counterfeit operation and ensure that those responsible face justice.

