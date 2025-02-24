Chaverim of Rockland: A Lifeline for the Community – Help Us Reach the Finish Line!

For years, Chaverim of Rockland has stood as a pillar of unwavering support, offering emergency roadside assistance, home lockouts, and other vital services to the Monsey and greater Rockland County community. Whether it’s a stranded motorist in the dead of winter, a panicked mother locked out of her home, or a family in need of urgent aid, Chaverim volunteers are there—day and night, rain or shine.

As our annual fundraising campaign comes to a close tonight, we turn to you, our beloved community, to ensure that these life-saving services continue. We need your help to reach our goal! Donate now and be a part of the chesed that defines us.

This past year alone, Chaverim of Rockland has been on the frontlines of countless emergency situations, proving time and again that they are more than just an organization—they are family.

1. Rescuing Families from Floodwaters: In July 2023, during a severe downpour, Chaverim volunteers saved over 20 individuals from five families trapped by rising floodwaters near Monsey. Their swift response prevented potential tragedies. (Read more)

2. NightWatch Program Intervention: In February 2025, Chaverim’s NightWatch units responded at 2:30 AM to a vehicle that had slid onto West Maple Avenue. Discovering the owner was away, they collaborated with the Ramapo Police Department to secure the situation, showcasing their commitment to community safety during late hours. (Read more)

3. Record-Breaking Assistance Calls: In 2024, Chaverim of Rockland responded to an unprecedented 64,135 calls, reflecting their expanding role as the Monsey community grows. This milestone underscores the organization’s reliability and the community’s trust in their services. (Read more)

4. Honored for Heroic Rescue Efforts: In September 2024, the Rockland County Legislature recognized Chaverim of Rockland and Hatzolah Air for their crucial role in rescuing 8-year-old Tzion Maron, who went missing near the Lava River Cave in Flagstaff, Arizona. Their coordinated efforts with local authorities led to the child’s safe return. (Read more)

5. Assisting in Scam Prevention: In September 2024, Chaverim intervened to help a local woman targeted by scammers posing as detectives. Their prompt action, in collaboration with local businesses and law enforcement, prevented the woman from falling victim to the scam, highlighting their role in community protection beyond physical emergencies. (Read more)

6. The Arizona Search & Rescue: In August 2024, Chaverim of Rockland played a pivotal role in the successful rescue of 8-year-old Tzion Maron, who went missing near the Lava River Cave in Flagstaff, Arizona. Upon receiving the distress call, over a dozen Chaverim volunteers, experts in search and rescue operations, promptly traveled from Rockland County to Arizona. Utilizing advanced drone technology equipped with thermal cameras, they collaborated with local authorities and other emergency responders. Their coordinated efforts led to the safe recovery of the child within hours, showcasing their dedication and expertise. (Read more)

Chaverim operates entirely on donations and the selfless dedication of its volunteers. Without your support, these vital services wouldn’t be possible. As the campaign ends tonight, this is your last chance to make a difference. Your contribution, no matter the amount, directly funds fuel, equipment, and resources that keep Chaverim running.

Join us in ensuring that Chaverim of Rockland remains the beacon of chesed it has always been.

Donate now: https://dryveup.com/chaverim/?utm_source=MonseyScoop

Tizku L’Mitzvos, and thank you for your support!