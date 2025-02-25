Yampola Ga’avad On Trump’s Role In Klal Yisroel’s Destiny: “Hashgacha Pratis Works Through Teva”

Amid growing discourse about President Donald Trump’s role in developments affecting Klal Yisroel, Rabbi Moshe Landa shlit”a, Ga’avad of Yampola, delivered a powerful Shalosh Seudos drasha this past Shabbos, presenting a Torah perspective on recognizing Heaven’s shluchim.

Speaking before a packed crowd at his Lee Avenue beis medrash, the Ga’avad expressed concern over dismissive rhetoric regarding Trump’s contributions to the Jewish community.

“We have been zocheh to see open hashgacha pratis in our days, orchestrated through the hands of a sitting world leader,” the Ga’avad said. “Indeed, we must acknowledge the chessed he has performed on behalf of Klal Yisroel.”

The Ga’avad made specific mention of Rabbi Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin’s miraculous release from prison.

“When the geulah for a yid comes in a way that defies all logic, it is clear that this is orchestrated min haShamayim,” he said. “Pidyon shvuyim is among the greatest mitzvos, and here we saw how HaKadosh Baruch Hu arranged the redemption of a fellow Jew through the direct actions of the president.”

Turning to more current events, Rabbi Landa referenced the recent release of Jewish hostages from Gaza, noting the former president’s diplomatic efforts.

“We see again the Hashgacha Elyona, where those held captive were granted yeshuah through political intervention. As Chazal teach us, ‘Yavo nes min hasmol oy min hayamin’—salvation comes from wherever Hashem wills it. We must recognize that even natural diplomatic channels are merely tools in the hands of the Ribbono Shel Olam.”

In a deeply moving moment, the Ga’avad noted the experience of one such hostage, Agam Berger, who maintained tremendous emunah throughout her captivity.

“She clung to her siddur, davening constantly, and even requested that Shabbos not be desecrated for her release—a true Kiddush Hashem. And ultimately, her salvation came through the intervention of the Trump administration, spreading the Sheim Hashem before the entire world.”

Rabbi Landa quoted the Ramban, who teaches how Hashem’s involvement in world affairs is often concealed within the teva, yet it remains no less miraculous. “Whether it was the geulah from Mitzrayim or the countless yeshuos Klal Yisroel has merited throughout history, the geulah always unfolds through a series of natural events, with the Yad Hashem hidden within.”

Addressing contemporary political developments, the Ga’avad pointed to Trump’s recent narrow escapes from assassination as further evidence of Hashgacha Pratis. “We all saw the yad Hashem in front of our eyes. He was saved by millimeters—is this not a remez that he was preserved for a divine purpose?”

Concluding his shmuess, the Ga’avad invoked the words of the Rambam, stressing the need to recognize Hashem’s guidance in world events.

“Many mistakenly believe that power lies in the hands of flesh and blood,” he said. “But we must remember the ikkar ha’emunah—‘Ein oid milvado’—there is nothing but Hashem. He orchestrates history through His chosen emissaries, guiding Klal Yisroel toward geulah through both revealed and hidden means.”

