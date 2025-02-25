New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado Announces He Won’t Seek Reelection with Hochul in 2026

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado announced Monday that he will not seek reelection alongside Governor Kathy Hochul in 2026, signaling a potential shakeup in New York’s political landscape. While Delgado made clear that he will serve out his full term, he also indicated that he is exploring other political opportunities to continue representing the state.

“I have made the decision to not run for reelection with the Governor in 2026,” Delgado stated. “I remain deeply committed to finishing my full term, as I was independently elected to do, by the people of New York.”

Delgado, who has increasingly distanced himself from Hochul on key issues, including his public call for New York City Mayor Eric Adams to resign, hinted at future political ambitions but did not specify which office he may pursue.

“I am determined to be your voice in state government now and in the future. All options are on the table, and I will be exploring them,” he added.

New York’s election system allows candidates for governor and lieutenant governor to run separately in the primaries, though they appear together on the general election ballot. Delgado, a former congressman, was originally appointed to the lieutenant governor role by Hochul in 2022, following the resignation of Brian Benjamin, who stepped down amid corruption charges.

Shortly after Delgado’s announcement, Hochul’s communications director, Anthony Hogrebe, released a pointed statement, suggesting that Delgado had not been fully engaged in his role.

“Today, Antonio Delgado finally said out loud what has been obvious for quite some time: he is simply not interested in doing the job of the Lieutenant Governor of the State of New York,” Hogrebe stated.

He also revealed that Hochul had already begun searching for a new running mate for 2026, and that responsibilities previously under Delgado’s office would be reallocated to prevent any disruptions in governance.

“We will also be reallocating responsibilities within the administration to ensure that important initiatives that had been within the Lieutenant Governor’s office are no longer neglected,” Hogrebe said.

While tensions between the governor and her second-in-command have been brewing for months, Delgado’s official departure from the ticket marks a new chapter in New York’s political landscape, setting the stage for a potential battle over the lieutenant governor’s role in the upcoming election cycle.

