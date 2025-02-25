HEART-STOPPING FOOTAGE! Southwest Jet in Near-Miss at Chicago’s Midway Airport

CHICAGO, IL – A heart-stopping incident unfolded at Chicago’s Midway International Airport earlier today when two planes narrowly avoided a collision on the runway, forcing a Southwest Airlines aircraft to abort its landing and take off again. The close call, captured on video and widely shared online, has raised fresh concerns about runway safety at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

According to reports circulating on X and corroborated by aviation tracking sources, the incident occurred around 8:48 AM CST (1448 UTC) when Southwest Airlines Flight WN2504, a Boeing 737-800 (registration N8517F), was on final approach to land on Runway 31C. As the jet descended, a smaller Flexjet aircraft—a Challenger 350 operated as FlexJet LXJ560—unexpectedly crossed the active runway. Air traffic control audio, archived and shared by AirportWebcams, reveals the tense moments as the Southwest crew was forced to act swiftly to avoid disaster.

Eyewitness footage posted on X shows the Southwest plane briefly touching down on the runway before aborting its landing and climbing back into the sky.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has yet to release an official statement, but sources indicate that an investigation is underway to determine how the small jet was permitted to cross the runway during an active landing operation. Midway Airport, a hub dominated by Southwest Airlines, which handles over 90% of its passenger traffic, is known for its compact layout and shorter runways, factors that can heighten the risk of such incidents.

This event comes amid heightened scrutiny of runway safety nationwide. Just months ago, in September 2024, a Southwest jet and an Alaska Airlines plane nearly collided on a runway in Nashville, prompting probes by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Today’s incident at Midway adds to a troubling pattern of near-misses at U.S. airports.

No injuries were reported, and the Southwest flight is believed to have safely circled back for a subsequent landing attempt. Details about the Flexjet aircraft’s intentions and the status of its passengers remain unclear at this time. Airport operations reportedly continued without significant disruption, though the incident has sparked calls for tighter safety protocols.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)