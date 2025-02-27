Queens Shomrim Officially Launches, Providing 24/7 Community Protection

Queens Shomrim was officially launched on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed security and support to the local Jewish community. The initiative, led by Sruli Weiss, was created in response to rising crime and antisemitism in the area.

Weiss tells YWN that while larger Jewish communities benefit from Shomrim services, he felt Queens was somewhat forgotten. “With the increase in crime, it became clear that this was long overdue, and I accepted the role as coordinator,” he said.

The launch has been met with widespread community support, including backing from local residents, law enforcement, and sister organizations such as Shomrim Organizations from Williamsburg, Boro Park, Flatbush, Crown Heights, Staten Island, and Rockaway Nassau, as well as Rockland and Bergen County Chaverim.

Queens Shomrim is now fully operational, providing 24/7 emergency assistance to the community. Anyone in need of help can call the hotline at 718-550-1070 at any time.

The organization is also actively recruiting volunteers. Community members interested in joining can apply online at this link or email [email protected] for more information. Additional details about the organization and its mission can be found on its official website: www.shomrimqueens.org

Queens Shomrim is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the local community and encourages residents to get involved.

YWN World Headquarters – NYC)