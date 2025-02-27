Agudath Israel Announces Retirement Of Rabbi Abba Cohen, Its Washington Director For 36 Years

After 36 years of dedicated service, Rabbi Abba Cohen, the long-time director of Agudath Israel of America’s Washington Office and its Vice President for Government Affairs, is preparing for a well-earned retirement. Agudath Israel proudly honors Rabbi Cohen’s extraordinary achievements, which have left an indelible mark on the Orthodox Jewish community and the broader landscape of federal advocacy.

Since assuming leadership of Agudath Israel’s Washington Office, Rabbi Cohen has worked with seven presidential administrations and 19 Congresses, earning universal respect as a skilled spokesman, a tireless advocate, and a model of integrity and professionalism. His steadfast dedication and deep understanding of policy have cemented Agudath Israel’s position as a powerful and respected voice in the nation’s capital.

A pioneering advocate for Orthodox Jewry in Washington, Rabbi Cohen has built strong, bipartisan relationships, fostering awareness and understanding of the unique needs of the community. His efforts have not only advanced critical policies but have also helped to break down negative stereotypes, ensuring that the concerns of Orthodox Jews are recognized and addressed at the highest levels of government.

Under his leadership, Agudath Israel has played a central role in shaping legislation and policies that protect religious freedom, enhance yeshiva education, combat antisemitism, and support the broader Jewish community. His impact can be seen in virtually every major piece of legislation affecting Orthodox Jewish life over the past three decades.

As Rabbi Cohen transitions to retirement, Agudath Israel expresses its deep gratitude for his remarkable contributions and unwavering commitment to Klal Yisroel. While he may be stepping back from his official role, there is no doubt that his influence and dedication to the community will continue for years to come.

Looking ahead, Agudath Israel has launched a national search to identify the next leader of its Washington Office. The incoming director will join the expanding team of accomplished advocates, including Rabbi Yossie Charner, Director of Congressional Affairs, and Rabbi Avi Schnall, Director of Federal Education Affairs, both of whom have already made significant contributions in Washington.

As Agudath Israel continues to build on Rabbi Cohen’s legacy, the organization remains committed to strengthening its advocacy efforts and ensuring that the needs of the Orthodox Jewish community remain a priority on the national stage.