Trump: Biden Privately Told Me Obama, Pelosi Forced Him Out Of 2024 Race

President Donald Trump revealed that Joe Biden blamed former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for pressuring him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, according to an Oval Office conversation between the two political rivals after the election.

Trump made the revelation in an interview with The Spectator World’s Ben Domenech, reflecting on Biden’s unexpected withdrawal from the race and his replacement by then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I went to the White House a few months before this all happened… and he asked for a meeting,” Trump recalled. “We talked for a little while, and I asked him, ‘So who do you blame?’ Because he was very angry… And he said, ‘I blame Barack.’”

According to Trump, Biden specifically used Obama’s first name—an unusual move given how the former president is typically referenced. “You have to think about that for a second,” Trump noted. “And he said, ‘And I also blame Nancy Pelosi.’”

Biden’s withdrawal from the race was widely seen as a result of mounting pressure within the Democratic Party, particularly after his disastrous debate performance against Trump and a growing perception that he was unfit to serve another term.

Reports at the time suggested that Pelosi and Obama played key roles in nudging Biden toward stepping aside, amid concerns that he would be unable to defeat Trump in a general election. Trump’s comments appear to confirm Biden’s lingering resentment toward those who may have orchestrated his departure from the ticket.

When asked whether Biden blamed Harris for replacing him, Trump said the former president did not. “No, I don’t blame her,” Biden reportedly told Trump, focusing his frustration solely on Obama and Pelosi.

