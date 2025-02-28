Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump: Biden Privately Told Me Obama, Pelosi Forced Him Out Of 2024 Race

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump revealed that Joe Biden blamed former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for pressuring him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, according to an Oval Office conversation between the two political rivals after the election.

Trump made the revelation in an interview with The Spectator World’s Ben Domenech, reflecting on Biden’s unexpected withdrawal from the race and his replacement by then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I went to the White House a few months before this all happened… and he asked for a meeting,” Trump recalled. “We talked for a little while, and I asked him, ‘So who do you blame?’ Because he was very angry… And he said, ‘I blame Barack.’”

According to Trump, Biden specifically used Obama’s first name—an unusual move given how the former president is typically referenced. “You have to think about that for a second,” Trump noted. “And he said, ‘And I also blame Nancy Pelosi.’”

Biden’s withdrawal from the race was widely seen as a result of mounting pressure within the Democratic Party, particularly after his disastrous debate performance against Trump and a growing perception that he was unfit to serve another term.

Reports at the time suggested that Pelosi and Obama played key roles in nudging Biden toward stepping aside, amid concerns that he would be unable to defeat Trump in a general election. Trump’s comments appear to confirm Biden’s lingering resentment toward those who may have orchestrated his departure from the ticket.

When asked whether Biden blamed Harris for replacing him, Trump said the former president did not. “No, I don’t blame her,” Biden reportedly told Trump, focusing his frustration solely on Obama and Pelosi.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Egg Prices Are Putting Pesach At Peril. Here’s How To Save The Yom Tov

Jared Kushner And Ivanka Refused To Defend Trump After October 7 Attack Comments, New Book Claims

Bibas Family And Other Oct. 7 Victims Sue Al Jazeera For Aiding Hamas Propaganda, Spreading Terrorist Agenda

EXPOSED: State Dept. Report Reveals How USAID Funneled Millions To Terror-Linked Groups

Hatzolah NYC Tightens Privacy with New Rule: No More Addresses Over the Radio

לקיים בנו חכמי ישראל: Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlit”a Hospitalized With Pneumonia

BRUTAL: IDF Releases Investigative Report On Oct. 7 Failures, Exposing Intelligence And Operational Blunders

Democratic Support for Israel Dwindles Down To Just 33% In New Gallup Poll

INCREDIBLY HEROIC DETAILS: Ori Danino, H’yd, Forced Terrorists To Treat Hersh Goldberg-Polin, H’yd

Wall Street Journal: Hamas Is Preparing For A New Battle With Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network