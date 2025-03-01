Israel Endorses U.S. Proposal to Extend Gaza Ceasefire Through Ramadan and Pesach

Mere minutes after the conclusion of the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, Israeli officials announced their support for a U.S.-backed plan to extend the truce with Hamas through Ramadan and Pesach, potentially securing the release of all hostages held in Gaza.

Ramadan, which began on Friday night, will continue until March 29, while Pesach concludes on April 19. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the proposal—put forward by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff—would see half of the hostages, both living and dead, released on the first day of the extended ceasefire. The remaining hostages would be freed at the end of the period, contingent on reaching a permanent ceasefire agreement.

The announcement came after a marathon four-hour meeting led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, senior defense officials, and Israel’s negotiating team. The PMO emphasized that the plan originates from the U.S., with Witkoff serving as its architect, and that Israel is prepared to move forward if Hamas agrees.

“If Hamas changes its position, Israel will immediately enter into negotiations on the overall details of the Witkoff framework”, the PMO’s office said. While the statement avoided explicit threats of resuming military operations, it subtly reminded the public—and Hamas—that the initial ceasefire deal permits Israel to return to combat after March 1 if talks falter, a deadline that has now passed.

The PMO accused Hamas of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement, while asserting that Israel has fully adhered to its terms. However, the original deal stipulated that indirect talks on phase two would begin “no later than day 16,” yet Israel only engaged in such discussions after day 42. Additionally, the IDF has not yet begun withdrawing forces from the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, despite the agreement mandating this process start on day 42.

