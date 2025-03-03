LISTEN: New Single From MBD: Chaverim Kol Yisroel

Chaverim Kol Yisroel,

How powerful it is to witness the Jewish nation united in challenging times. We are eternally one family, bound by an unbreakable connection, regardless of origin, appearance, or observance. This feeling of unity, friendship, and deep connection to our Jewish identity that we share NOW is something precious, something we must never forget.

May this song, “Chaverim Kol Yisroel,” echo through time and serve as a lasting testament to our brotherhood. It’s a joy to share it with you, enriched by the invaluable musical input from my talented son, Yeedle, in honor of the wedding of the son of our dear friends, Moga and TT Kahan, whose friendship embodies Chaverim Kol Yisroel.

Much love,

MBD

Musical Arrangement: Yuda Galili

Production: My beloved and talented son Yeedle @Yeedleofficial

Choir: Hershel Brisk

Mix: Eli Leshinsky

Graphics: Schneur Kortes

PR: Bafront [email protected]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)