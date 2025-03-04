Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Republican Introduces Legislation To Put President Trump’s Face On The $100 Bill


While Americans struggle with rising food and gas prices, one Texas congressman has a bold idea to fix everything: put Donald Trump’s face on the $100 bill.

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-TX) announced that he plans to introduce legislation to swap out Benjamin Franklin for Trump on the nation’s highest-denomination note.

“President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family,” Gill gushed to Fox News Digital. “Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again, and put America first by ending useless foreign aid.”

Yes, you read that right. While most Americans would probably associate “taking a bullet” with, well, actually taking a bullet, Gill appears to be referring to Trump’s ongoing legal battles and self-inflicted controversies.

Gill’s proposal isn’t just a lone act of hero worship. It comes on the heels of a similar effort by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), who last week introduced a bill to put Trump’s face on a new $250 note—a denomination that doesn’t even exist. (Perhaps an apt metaphor for Trump’s business dealings?)

Supporters say replacing Franklin with Trump would be “a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years.” Skeptics might say a more fitting tribute would be a golden-plated IOU note.

For reference, Franklin—who Gill’s bill would boot from the $100—was a Founding Father, inventor, scientist, diplomat, and publisher who helped draft the Declaration of Independence, secured French support during the Revolution, and made significant contributions to electricity, libraries, and higher education. Trump, meanwhile, has hosted a reality show and launched a line of steaks.

For starters, it would take an act of Congress to change the law prohibiting living individuals from appearing on U.S. currency. That small detail, combined with the likelihood that Democrats won’t be leaping at the chance to immortalize Trump in their wallets, makes the bill’s passage about as likely as Trump admitting he lost an election.

Reaction to the proposal has been, well, mixed.

  • X user Roderick K. Duet: “Can you believe they want to waist [sic] time and money on putting Trump on the 100$ [sic] bill.”
  • Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: “All about the Dons: House GOP bill would put Trump’s face on $100 note. Give me a thumbs up if you are in support of this.”

Gill’s bill proposes the redesign take effect in 2029—assuming Trump finishes his next term, manages to change U.S. currency laws, and America decides it wants its most valuable banknote to feature a man who once tried to buy Greenland. Stay tuned.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

The Fall of Nachal Oz: An Investigation into Israel’s Greatest Military Failure on October 7

NO MORE GAMES: Trump Vows to Crack Down on Pro-Hamas Protests by Slashing Federal Funding to Schools

Shin Bet Chief Says He’ll Decide When He’s Resigning & Who Will Succeed Him

At Height Of Israel-Iran Conflict, 7 Russian Missile Experts Visited The Islamic Republic

After 2 Yrs. Of Biden’s Vile Boycott: Smotrich Flies To Washington To Meet With His US Counterpart

“GATES OF HELL WILL OPEN:” Israel’s Deadline For Hamas: War Within 10 Days If Negotiations Fail

Trump Halts All US Military Aid to Ukraine

Chaverim Of Rockland Saves Monsey Woman from $20,000 Scam

KOACH HATORAH: The Rosh Yeshiva Promised The Mashgiach’s Son A Child Within A Year

CNN Insists Claim It Had Advance Knowledge Of Trump Assassination Attempt Is Just A Conspiracy Theory

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network