Republican Introduces Legislation To Put President Trump’s Face On The $100 Bill

While Americans struggle with rising food and gas prices, one Texas congressman has a bold idea to fix everything: put Donald Trump’s face on the $100 bill.

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-TX) announced that he plans to introduce legislation to swap out Benjamin Franklin for Trump on the nation’s highest-denomination note.

“President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family,” Gill gushed to Fox News Digital. “Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again, and put America first by ending useless foreign aid.”

Yes, you read that right. While most Americans would probably associate “taking a bullet” with, well, actually taking a bullet, Gill appears to be referring to Trump’s ongoing legal battles and self-inflicted controversies.

Gill’s proposal isn’t just a lone act of hero worship. It comes on the heels of a similar effort by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), who last week introduced a bill to put Trump’s face on a new $250 note—a denomination that doesn’t even exist. (Perhaps an apt metaphor for Trump’s business dealings?)

Supporters say replacing Franklin with Trump would be “a small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years.” Skeptics might say a more fitting tribute would be a golden-plated IOU note.

For reference, Franklin—who Gill’s bill would boot from the $100—was a Founding Father, inventor, scientist, diplomat, and publisher who helped draft the Declaration of Independence, secured French support during the Revolution, and made significant contributions to electricity, libraries, and higher education. Trump, meanwhile, has hosted a reality show and launched a line of steaks.

For starters, it would take an act of Congress to change the law prohibiting living individuals from appearing on U.S. currency. That small detail, combined with the likelihood that Democrats won’t be leaping at the chance to immortalize Trump in their wallets, makes the bill’s passage about as likely as Trump admitting he lost an election.

Reaction to the proposal has been, well, mixed.

X user Roderick K. Duet: “Can you believe they want to waist [sic] time and money on putting Trump on the 100$ [sic] bill.”

“Can you believe they want to waist [sic] time and money on putting Trump on the 100$ [sic] bill.” Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: “All about the Dons: House GOP bill would put Trump’s face on $100 note. Give me a thumbs up if you are in support of this.”

Gill’s bill proposes the redesign take effect in 2029—assuming Trump finishes his next term, manages to change U.S. currency laws, and America decides it wants its most valuable banknote to feature a man who once tried to buy Greenland. Stay tuned.