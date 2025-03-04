Egypt Unveils Plan To Replace Hamas As Leaders Of Gaza, Rejects Trump’s Vision To Resettle Palestinians

Egypt has introduced a new post-war governance plan for Gaza, positioning it as an alternative to U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision for turning the enclave into a global economic hub, dubbed the “Middle East Riviera.”

The Egyptian proposal, which received initial backing at an Arab League summit in Cairo on Tuesday, aims to replace Hamas with interim governing bodies managed by Arab, Muslim, and Western states. The plan’s draft statement calls for swift international and financial support to move forward with implementation.

According to details reviewed by Reuters, the proposal would establish an International Governance Assistance Mission, responsible for overseeing humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. The draft explicitly states that no significant international funding for rebuilding Gaza will be provided as long as Hamas remains in power.

Instead, the plan envisions:

An International Stabilization Force led by Arab states.

Donor conferences to secure funding, with an expected $20 billion contribution from Gulf and Arab states.

A steering board overseeing implementation, comprised of Arab nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United States, and the European Union.

The exclusion of Hamas from any future governance role.

Notably, the Egyptian plan does not place the Palestinian Authority (PA) in a central leadership role, a departure from previous international discussions on Gaza’s future.

Egypt’s plan outright rejects Trump’s vision of resettling Gaza’s population while reconstructing the region into a modern economic hub. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump’s proposal earlier this week, calling it “visionary and innovative.”

However, Egypt’s alternative framework emphasizes a governance model without Hamas, arguing that stability must come before economic transformation.

When asked about Egypt’s proposal, White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes reaffirmed Trump’s commitment to his own post-war vision for Gaza. However, he acknowledged that the Trump administration is open to input from Arab partners, stating that the president’s proposals have “facilitated regional discussions and prevented further crises.”

Hamas, for its part, flatly rejected Egypt’s initiative.

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri dismissed the plan, stating, “The future of Gaza must be determined solely by the Palestinians.” He warned against “external interference” and rejected any non-Palestinian administration or foreign forces inside Gaza.

The United Nations estimates that rebuilding Gaza will cost over $53 billion, but neither Trump’s nor Egypt’s plans currently include firm financial commitments.

With multiple competing visions for Gaza’s future—including one from Saudi Arabia that calls for an eventual Palestinian state—regional power struggles over who controls Gaza post-war are far from settled.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)