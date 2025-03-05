HISTORIC MILESTONE: Flatbush Hatzolah Celebrates 50 Years [WATCH THE INCREDIBLE VIDEOS]

Flatbush Hatzolah marked an extraordinary milestone this week, commemorating 50 years since its establishment as a cornerstone of the community’s emergency medical services.

The roots of Hatzolah trace back to 1969, when Rabbi Herschel Weber founded the original organization in Williamsburg. Inspired by his vision, a group of dedicated Mirrer Yeshiva Kollel yungerleit, under the leadership of Rabbi Yaakov Bender, established Flatbush Hatzolah in 1974 with a handful of spirited young men. From those humble beginnings, an incredible legacy was born.

Over the past five decades, it’s hard to find a frum family in Flatbush whose lives haven’t been touched by the tireless efforts of Flatbush Hatzolah. What started as a small initiative has grown into a powerhouse of chesed and professionalism, now boasting over 250 volunteers who provide round-the-clock coverage across Flatbush, Midwood, Kensington, Marine Park, Madison, Sheepshead Bay, and Brighton Beach. Equipped with approximately a dozen cutting-edge ambulances, 3 garages—plus two more under construction—Flatbush Hatzolah responds to more than 17,000 emergency calls annually.

To celebrate this golden jubilee, Flatbush Hatzolah hosted a grand event on Tuesday night, honoring its members and their wives for their unwavering dedication. The evening was a testament to the organization’s profound impact on the community and its continued commitment to saving lives.

Videos from the event are available below for those who wish to share in this momentous occasion.

Flatbush Hatzoloh: Heeding The Call – Where We Started

The Events That Shaped Us – Part Two

Flatbush Hatzoloh: Tribute Slideshow

Flatbush Hatzoloh: Fifty Years in Pictures

Night Watch

Flatbush Hatzoloh – Thank You Video

Eli Fischer, Coordinator, makes way for younger generation