BROOKLYN: Brazen Burglar Hits The Hustle Wig, Escapes with $30K in Merchandise


A masked thief struck The Hustle Wig in Brooklyn in the dead of night, making off with over $30,000 worth of premium hat wigs and supplies in a brazen two-part heist.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect—a lone individual on a Citi Bike—arriving at the popular wig retailer at approximately 3:00 AM on Tuesday. With methodical precision, he picked the lock and slipped inside, swiftly loading high-value wigs and supplies onto his bicycle before vanishing into the night.

Two hours later, at 5:00 AM, the thief returned for another round, this time grabbing even more inventory along with an assortment of unexpected items—including a panini machine and a first aid kit.

Authorities were alerted immediately, and a detective is now working closely with The Hustle Wig to track down the perpetrator. While the crime has been classified as grand theft due to the staggering value of the stolen goods, police do not believe this was a targeted attack.

The business is urging anyone with information about the break-in to come forward. Meanwhile, The Hustle Wig remains undeterred, pushing forward with the same energy and commitment that has made it a trusted name in the industry.

A video of the crime is available below. If you recognize the suspect or have any relevant information, contact local law enforcement immediately.

