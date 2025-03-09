Trump Shrugs At Questions Over Pulling Support For Ukraine: “It May Not Survive Anyway” [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump dismissed concerns over pulling US support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying the embattled nation “may not survive anyway.”

Appearing on Sunday Morning Futures with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo, Trump was pressed on whether he was comfortable leaving Ukraine to fend for itself, knowing he could have done more to help. Rather than answering directly, he pivoted to attack President Joe Biden while downplaying the urgency of Ukraine’s plight.

“It may not survive anyway,” Trump said bluntly. “But, you know, we have some weaknesses with Russia. You know, it takes two.”

Bartiromo didn’t let up, pointing out that Ukraine and Israel have both come under attack from aggressive forces—Ukraine by Russia, and Israel by Hamas—and questioning whether the U.S. is treating both conflicts with equal urgency.

“They’re very different places,” Trump responded. “You’re talking about different levels of power. You’re talking about different parts of the world. The Middle East has been under attack forever.” He then pivoted to take credit for the Abraham Accords, his administration’s landmark peace agreements in the region.

When pressed on whether he had been as tough on Russia as he had been on Hamas, Trump doubled down. “I think I’ve been very tough to Russia. Tougher than anybody’s ever been to Russia, if you think about it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)