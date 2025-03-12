Theatrics In The White House: Trump Advisor Claims Biden’s Oval Office Was A Fabricated Illusion

In a provocative video that quickly gained traction online, Alina Habba, a close advisor to President Donald Trump, took to X on Tuesday to claim she had uncovered former President Joe Biden’s “fake Oval Office.”

Filming from inside a room adorned with a White House logo, an American flag, and paneled walls—features not present in the traditional Oval Office—Habba suggested she had stumbled upon a staged set used by the Biden administration.

“You guys, I just finished a show. Look at the room that they put me in,” she says in the video, before zooming out to reveal the space. “We’re in Biden’s fake Oval Office, everybody.”

Habba, seated at a desk, gestured toward various elements of the room, alleging that the setup was crafted for scripted performances rather than authentic presidential affairs. “I actually figured this out,” she declared. “I now know why, I now get it.”

Her claims centered on a prominent teleprompter positioned in the room, alongside a blue sofa, a golden chair, side tables, and television screens. Overhead, light fixtures were installed—a detail she implied reinforced suspicions of an artificial stage.

“There is a screen, teleprompter to the face,” Habba asserted. “All I can say is the last administration was a disgratz [sic].”

The actual Oval Office features light, patterned walls adorned with portraits of historical American leaders such as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin. The decor includes two golden sofas and a golden chair, significantly different from the space Habba filmed in.

