Israeli Official: “Israel Is Working Toward Normalization With Lebanon”

FILE - Fighters from the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah carry out a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

An Israeli political source said on Wednesday that the US-mediated talks on border issues currently taking place between Israel and Lebanon are aimed at achieving diplomatic relations between Israel and Lebanon.

Currently, Israel considers Lebanon an enemy country and has no relations with it.

The political source told reporters that Israel is interested in reaching a normalization agreement with Lebanon. “The discussions with Lebanon are part of a broad and comprehensive plan. The Prime Minister’s policy has already changed the Middle East and we want to continue the momentum and reach normalization with Lebanon.”

The Trump administration and Israel announced on Tuesday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to resolve their outstanding land border issues through negotiations. Israel agreed to free five Lebanese detainees as part of the arrangement.

Yisrael Hayom reported that at the next meeting, an Israeli diplomat will already replace the IDF representative. The first meeting was attended only by military representatives of both countries.

The source said that “Israel is interested in strengthening the Lebanese president vis-à-vis the army forces and in coordination with the US, and perhaps later leading to normalization with Lebanon as well. Israel is relying on the fact that Lebanon’s government has undergone a change and Hezbollah’s political presence has weakened.”

“Israel wants to work with Lebanon’s moderate elements and strengthen them,  while keeping in mind that Hezbollah is still present and continuing to maintain IDF forces at five points inside Lebanon.”

