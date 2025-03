An accident in the heart of Flatbush on Tuesday at the busy intersection of Avenue K and Coney Island Avenue has left a pedestrian – a man in his 40’s – in critical condition.

The pedestrian, who was struck by a vehicle, was tended to by Flatbush Hatzolah paramedics, who transported him to Maimonides Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Please daven for Levi Yitzchok ben Yosef for a refuah sheleima b’soch sh’ar cholei yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)