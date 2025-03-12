Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ribavos at the Simchas Beis Ateres Shlomo


A tremendous simcha unfolded last night at the “D-City” event center in Mishor Adumim, as the chasunah of the son of the esteemed Rosh HaYeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin, shlita, Rosh Yeshivos Ateres Shlomo, with the granddaughter of Maran HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Soloveitchik, shlita, daughter of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Soloveitchik, shlita, was celebrated b’rov am hadras melech.

The simchas haTorah, which became a true maamad shel kavod haTorah, drew ribavos from the oilam haTorah—yeshiva bochurim, kollel yungeleit, gedolei Yisrael, Roshei Yeshiva, and rabbanim from across the country—all gathered to be mechabed the Torah and its lomdim.

At the center of the maamad were Maran Rosh HaYeshiva HaGaon HaRav Boruch Dov Povarsky, shlita; Maran Rishon L’Tzion HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, shlita; and Maran Posek HaDor HaGaon HaRav Moshe Sternbuch, shlita, who arrived to give chizzuk to the talmidim of Ateres Shlomo and to be mechabed the Rosh HaYeshiva, HaRav Shalom Ber, shlita.

Alfei bochurim stood for hours on the specially prepared platforms, arranged by Yossi Lerer and the expanded D-City team, singing with tremendous hislahavus in honor of the Torah and its lomdim. Among the mishtatfim were talmidim from Ateres Shlomo yeshivos across Eretz Yisrael, who arrived to be mechabed their Rosh Yeshiva and partake in the simcha.

The ruach of simcha and achdus permeated throughout, as the rikkudim and neginah continued into the late hours of the night, leaving an indelible impression of achdus haTorah, and shining a spotlight on the koach haTorah and the gadlus of the oilam haYeshivos—particularly the Ateres Shlomo yeshiva network.

Photography: Daniel Nafusi, Yaakov Nachumi, Moshe Goldstein, and Shuki Lerer.




