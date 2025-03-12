WATCH: President Trump On Chuck Schumer: “He’s Not Jewish Anymore. He’s Become A Palestinian”

In a fiery and impromptu exchange with reporters from the Oval Office on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, saying he “isn’t Jewish anymore” and has “become a Palestinian.”

The stunning remarks came during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland, when Trump, known for his unfiltered rhetoric, veered off-topic while answering questions about tax policy.

Pressed by a reporter on whether he planned to lower corporate taxes, Trump initially confirmed his intent to do so—before launching into a scathing tirade against Democrats, whom he accused of indifference toward crime and suffering.

“They have no clue,” Trump fumed, referencing a recent address in which he highlighted victims of violent crime and illness. “Two young women were slaughtered by illegal aliens. One young man has very serious cancer. And the Democrats? They just sat there, stone-faced. No clapping. Nothing. These people are sick. There’s something wrong with them.”

Trump went on to mock Senator Elizabeth Warren, reviving his “Pocahontas” nickname for her, and claimed Democrats were more enthused by conflict in Ukraine than by the plight of American families.

But it was his comments about Schumer that ignited controversy.

“You’re going to have some very bad things happen, and people are going to blame the Democrats,” Trump declared. “And Schumer is a Palestinian, as far as I’m concerned. You know, he’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian. Okay?”

Within minutes, reaction poured in from across the political spectrum.

“This is vile and outrageous,” said a spokesperson for Schumer’s office. “Senator Schumer’s Jewish identity is not up for debate, least of all by Donald Trump, who has repeatedly trafficked in dangerous rhetoric.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)