🚨 AFTER 90 MINUTE CALL: Trump, Putin Agree To Begin Ceasefire Negotiations

President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for at least 90 minutes Tuesday about ending the war in Ukraine, the White House said, noting that the two leaders agreed that “negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

The two leaders also agreed to a ceasefire against energy infrastructure, both sides said.

The call began at 10 a.m. ET, according to White House spokesman Dan Scavino. The White House then said around 12:52 p.m. that the call was over, though it would not say initially exactly when each side hung up.

“Today, President Trump and President Putin spoke about the need for peace and a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace,” the White House said in a statement after the call. “They also stressed the need for improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia. The blood and treasure that both Ukraine and Russia have been spending in this war would be better spent on the needs of their people.

“This conflict should never have started and should have been ended long ago with sincere and good faith peace efforts. The leaders agreed that the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, full ceasefire and permanent peace,” it continued. “These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East.”

“The leaders spoke broadly about the Middle East as a region of potential cooperation to prevent future conflicts. They further discussed the need to stop proliferation of strategic weapons and will engage with others to ensure the broadest possible application. The two leaders shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel,” the White House also said. “The two leaders agreed that a future with an improved bilateral relationship between the United States and Russia has huge upside. This includes enormous economic deals and geopolitical stability when peace has been achieved.”

During the call, Putin said a complete cessation of military aid to Ukraine was a key condition for ending the war, Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

Putin backed the idea from Trump of a mutual 30-day pause of strikes on energy infrastructure and gave that command to his military, according to TASS. It also reported that Russia will return 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers to Kyiv as a gesture of goodwill.

Trump said last night that “Many elements of a Final Agreement” to end the Ukraine war “have been agreed to, but much remains.”

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Monday that “the ball is now in Russia’s court” to accept a U.S.-proposed ceasefire deal that Ukraine agreed to last week.

The U.S.-backed proposal, which includes an immediate 30-day ceasefire and guaranteed resumption of U.S. military aid and intelligence to Ukraine, was finalized during diplomatic talks in Saudi Arabia last week.

