Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran: 60 Days to Strike a Deal or Face Devastating Consequences

President Donald Trump has sent a direct message to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issuing a stark warning: Tehran has two months to reach a new nuclear agreement—or suffer the consequences.

According to a bombshell report by Axios, the letter—delivered discreetly through an Emirati diplomat to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi—offered Iran a final opportunity for renewed nuclear negotiations. However, it came with a menacing caveat: continued nuclear development would trigger severe repercussions.

Sources familiar with the letter described it as “tough,” emphasizing that it did not leave room for endless negotiations. Instead, Trump imposed a firm deadline—giving Tehran a clear-cut choice: return to the negotiating table or risk direct confrontation.

While the exact start of the two-month countdown remains unclear, the urgency of the demand has sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles.

Even before the letter was sent, the White House reportedly briefed key U.S. allies—including Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—on its contents, preparing them for a potential escalation.

Trump himself confirmed the existence of the letter in an explosive interview with Fox Business News earlier this month.

“I’ve written them a letter saying, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing,’” Trump revealed. “You can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.”

Rather than accepting Trump’s offer, Ayatollah Khamenei swiftly dismissed the proposal, calling it a “deception” aimed at making Iran appear uncooperative. He accused Washington of using negotiations as a tool to tighten the noose of sanctions and increase pressure on Tehran.

“Negotiating with the Trump administration will only worsen the situation,” Khamenei declared, signaling that Tehran would not be easily coerced.

Nevertheless, Iran has yet to issue a formal response, with a foreign ministry spokesperson telling Reuters that the government is still “scrutinizing the letter.”

Trump’s hardline approach follows his historic 2018 decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, reinstating crushing economic sanctions that have sent Iran’s economy into freefall.

Now, as Iran continues to violate the deal’s nuclear limits, Trump is doubling down on his “maximum pressure” campaign, aiming to isolate Tehran economically and crush its oil exports to near zero.

