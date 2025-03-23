Jewish Leaders Meet with Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick to Forge Stronger Community Ties

In a meeting that highlighted the growing collaboration between South Florida’s Jewish community and its political leadership, a delegation of askanim met with U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20) to discuss vital community concerns and propose new initiatives.

The delegation was spearheaded by Rabbi Chaim Rosenstein, a well-respected Jewish liaison in Lauderhill and a financial advisor who has long counseled families on securing their futures. Alongside him was Andre Roitman, a prominent banker from Aventura and the director of Hatzalah South Florida, bringing a unique perspective on both financial stability and emergency response needs. Alon Asefovitz, CEO of My Medabill, lent his expertise in healthcare and therapy services, while Dovi Blachman, CEO of Prime Time Stubs and a noted local philanthropist, added insights into business development and charitable outreach.

The delegation presented a series of fresh ideas aimed at strengthening the Jewish community and enhancing resources for all residents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District. The district, spanning parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties, is home to a thriving Jewish population, including many seasonal residents who flock to Florida each winter.

As discussions unfolded, Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick, a member of the bipartisan Middle East Committee, made clear her unwavering support for Israel and her dedication to working hand-in-hand with the Jewish community. She attentively listened to the delegation’s concerns, acknowledging the importance of proactive leadership in addressing their needs. In a firm commitment, she pledged to advocate for their initiatives in Washington and ensure that Jewish voices in her district remain heard and valued.

