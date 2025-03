Photos from the Chasunah of HaChosson Chatzkel (son of Reb Yitzchok Zev) Levine to HaKallah Rochi (daughter of Reb Avrohom) Goodman. The Chosson is an Einikle of the late Telz Chicago Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Avrohom Chaim Levin ZT’L.

Interesting to note, that the Chosson is named after his great-grandfather, the famed Mirrer Mashgiach, Hagaon HaRav Yechezkel Levenstein ZT’L, whose Yartzheit was the day of the Chasunah (the 18th of Adar).