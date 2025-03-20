Trump Signs Executive Order to Dismantle Department of Education, Ending Decades of Liberal Influence

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, fulfilling a long-standing promise to his base and striking a blow against what many conservatives view as a entrenched liberal stronghold in the federal government. The order, signed during a ceremony at the White House, directs the immediate dissolution of the agency, with its functions to be phased out or transferred to state governments over the next two years.

The Department of Education, established in 1979 under President Jimmy Carter, has long been a target of Republican criticism. Critics, including Trump, argue that it has morphed into a bureaucratic behemoth that imposes far-left ideology on America’s youth, stifling local control and poisoning children’s minds with progressive agendas. From promoting controversial curricula like Critical Race Theory to enforcing Title IX expansions that some say erode parental rights, the agency has been accused of prioritizing political indoctrination over genuine education.

“Today, we’re taking back our schools from the radical left,” Trump declared to a cheering crowd of supporters. “For too long, the Department of Education has been a tool of liberals to brainwash our kids with woke nonsense. We’re putting parents and states back in charge—where they belong.”

🇺🇸President Trump Signs Executive Order to Eliminate the Department of Education “Closing the Department of Education would provide children and their families the opportunity to escape a system that is failing them.” –President Trump pic.twitter.com/aiyZs9TDC9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 20, 2025

The decision comes after years of mounting frustration among conservatives over federal overreach in education. The Department, with its $80 billion annual budget and thousands of employees, has been a lightning rod for debates over everything from standardized testing to transgender policies in schools. Trump and his allies have pointed to examples like the 2021 push for “equity” initiatives and the influence of teachers’ unions as evidence of a deep-seated liberal bias that has turned classrooms into ideological battlegrounds.

Education Secretary-turned-critic Betsy DeVos, who served under Trump during his first term, praised the move, calling it “a victory for American families.” In a statement, she said, “The Department of Education has been a cesspool of leftist dogma for decades, pushing policies that undermine our values and confuse our children. This is the reset we’ve needed.”

Opponents of the order, however, warn of dire consequences. Democrats and education advocates argue that dismantling the agency will gut federal support for disadvantaged students, special education programs, and college affordability initiatives like Pell Grants. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the move “a reckless assault on our children’s future,” accusing Trump of prioritizing political vengeance over practical governance.

The executive order outlines a transition period during which states will assume greater responsibility for education funding and policy. Trump administration officials claim this will empower local communities and reduce the influence of Washington elites. Critics, however, question whether cash-strapped states can fill the void, predicting chaos and inequality in the education system.

