Senate Report: U.S. Officials Knew of Heart Inflammation Risk from Covid Vaccines, Withheld Info

A new Senate report released by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) alleges that U.S. health officials were aware of the risks of myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation, linked to COVID-19 vaccines but delayed informing the public, potentially jeopardizing the health of young Americans.

According to the report, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was notified by the Israeli Ministry of Health in February 2021 of multiple reports of myocarditis, particularly in young people, following administration of the Pfizer vaccine. By April 2021, CDC officials were discussing “safety signals” for myocarditis linked to mRNA vaccines, based on data from the U.S. Defense Department and Israel.

Despite this, the report claims, no immediate steps were taken to warn the public. It wasn’t until late June 2021 that the CDC and FDA announced changes to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine labels, acknowledging “suggested increased risks” of myocarditis and pericarditis, another heart-related condition.

The report, based on 2,473 pages of records obtained through a subpoena from the Trump administration-led HHS, suggests that U.S. health agencies downplayed the risks of myocarditis associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Sen. Johnson, who has sent over 70 oversight letters since 2021—many of which he claims were ignored or inadequately addressed—argues that this delay in transparency put public health at risk, particularly for young males, who studies show are most susceptible to vaccine-related heart inflammation.

Critics of the report, including Hawaii Governor Josh Green, a family physician, testified at a Senate hearing that U.S. vaccine safety monitoring systems functioned as intended, detecting rare myocarditis cases and leading to updated warnings and clinical guidance. Green argued that claims of widespread vaccine harm are misleading and based on unverified anecdotes.

The FDA, which recently required expanded warning labels on Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to include more details about the rare risk of myocarditis, particularly in young males aged 16 to 25, is conducting ongoing studies to assess long-term effects.

The CDC has noted that most cases of vaccine-related myocarditis resolve quickly with treatment, and no increased risk has been observed in recent vaccine doses.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)